‘This has been the best experience of my life – bar the last few weeks’: Seann Walsh opens up about time on Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Seann Walsh has said he has no regrets about his Strictly Come Dancing experience after becoming the latest celebrity to leave the BBC1 show.

The comedian and his professional partner Katya Jones have been at the centre of a media storm after pictures emerged of them sharing a kiss on a night out.

However, after losing out to Graeme Swann dance off during Halloween Week, Seann insisted that, apart from the past few weeks, it has been the “best experience” of his life.

“When you watch it and hear people at the end say this has been the best experience in my life I don’t think you don’t really believe, but this has been without a doubt the best experience of my life – probably bar the last few weeks,” he told presenter Tess Daly.

“But generally speaking from the beginning it really was. I can’t believe it, it’s been amazing.”

Partner Katya admitted that it hadn’t been “easy” for her during Strictly 2018, but thanked Seann for his commitment to the BBC1 show.

“Every single day we did 12 hours, it was amazing and I’m so proud of you from day one when you couldn’t get your right from your left and now delivering dances like that that. Thanks for making me laugh a lot.”

Seann’s girlfriend broke up with him after pictures emerged of the 32-year-old comedian kissing pro partner Katya.

Katya apologised on Twitter, saying it was a “one-off mistake after some drinks”, but the ‘Strictly curse’ scandal has dominated headlines in recent weeks.

After it was announced that he would be leaving, Seann told Katya, “It’s an absolute miracle that I’ve gotten this far. I’ve been Neo from The Matrix, I’ve been used as a step of steps and even Craig a few weeks ago called me hot. It’s been a dream come true and that’s because of you.”

Seann and Katya earned the lowest score from the judges during Halloween Week and found themselves in the bottom two alongside Graeme and his partner Oti Mabuse on Sunday night.

After both couples performed their dances again, the judges were unanimous in deciding to save Graeme and Oti.

“This is always incredible difficult and both couples made mistakes evenly,” judge Darcey Bussell said. “But for me I will choose the couple that had the highest performance value and that was Graeme and Oti.”

Seann and Katya will be appearing together on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two with Zoe Ball for their first interview live on Monday 29th October at 6.30pm on BBC2.

