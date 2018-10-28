Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Why does Robbie Williams have two pairs of glasses tattooed on his neck?

Why does Robbie Williams have two pairs of glasses tattooed on his neck?

The X Factor judge is paying tribute to a comedy hero

Robbie Williams' neck tattoo

X Factor viewers tuning in to see Robbie Williams and the (almost) all-new judging panel in action at the weekend may well have spotted amongst the former Take That star’s many tattoos a very prominent one on his neck.

Advertisement

And if those two distinctive pairs of spectacles look familiar, it’s probably because they are…

The glasses belong to The Two Ronnies – the late Barker and Corbett – and were the trademark of their BBC1 comedy sketch show which was a staple of Saturday nights between 1971 and 1987.

Two Ronnies
(Photo by David Cairns/Getty Images)

When Corbett died in 2016, Williams – who said the comic had “inspired me at a very young age” – felt moved to get the tattoo in tribute.

Advertisement

Nice to think that 30 years after their show last aired, the Two Ronnies are still appearing on primetime Saturday night TV.

Tags

All about The X Factor

ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Dermot O'Leary - The X Factor 2018

Is The X Factor’s Prize Fight coming back for 2018?

Robbie Williams and X factor act Andy Hoften ©Thames/Syco

Robbie Williams brings The X Factor to its feet as he duets Angels with contestant

ITV, TL

Simon Cowell brings BGT Golden Buzzer to The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018

Do you think the new X Factor panel is a hit or miss? VOTE now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more