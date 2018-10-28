A Doctor Who character made a surprising return in the latest episode

Doctor Who series 11’s first episode included a moment of very human tragedy, when newly-introduced character Grace (played by Sharon D Clarke) fell to her death from a crane while attempting to save the life of her grandson Ryan (Tosin Cole).

Since her death, Ryan and her husband Graham (Bradley Walsh) have struggled to move on – and in a couple of scenes in series 11’s fourth episode, Arachnids in the UK, Graham’s grief is illustrated as him hallucinating Grace’s return, with Clarke reprising her role in a couple of short scenes.

Reminding Graham when to take the bins out and how much he’d relied on her since they married three years before, this ghostly version of Grace later berates him when he buries her head in some of her old clothes.

“Graham O’Brien – what you doing sniffing coats?” she asks gently.

“How’s that gonna help, eh?”

While not much more than a brief cameo for Sharon D Clarke, fans will be excited for the return of Grace in any form, after the character became a hit with viewers in the first episode.

And who knows? Now that we know she’s been appearing to Graham as a “dream ghost” (Netflix’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend wrote a whole song about this storytelling trope) there’s yet more possibilities for Grace to crop up in future weeks, or even for this cameo to set up a time-travel storyline where Ryan and Graham try to see her before her death one last time.

No, we reckon we’ve definitely not seen the last of Grace in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays