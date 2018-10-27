X Factor viewers loved how Ayda Field sassily shut down Robbie Williams
"Count your chest hair"
The second live show of The X Factor saw Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have a couple’s tiff on the judging panel.
It all kicked off after Field’s contestant Danny Tetley sang Madonna’s Crazy For You. Robbie wasn’t impressed, and when Field was trying to give her feedback, he shouted: “Wrong song, wrong song!”
But Field wasn’t having any of it, retorting: “Calm down… count your chest hair.”
Viewers were loving her sassy come-back, and it looks like it’s going to catch on…
Someone's in trouble when they get home 😬 @RobbieWilliams #XFactor pic.twitter.com/Pi2Nb9f0Yo
— The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 27, 2018
Calm Down is right COUNT YA CHEST HAIR @SimonCowell @robbiewilliams DANNY TETLEY done amazing this week #guiltypleasures #XFactor
— Diane Riley (@SERAPHIM003) October 27, 2018
'Count your chest hair' #AydaField @TheXFactor @ITV #XFactor pic.twitter.com/y3bIkoXgQj
— CelebMix (@CelebMix) October 27, 2018
Ayda to Robbie “Count your chest hair” 😂 Can’t stop laughing 😂 #XFactor
— IamCK (@IAmCK1979) October 27, 2018
#AydaWilliams YOU TELL EM @SimonCowell @robbiewilliams COUNT YA CHEST HAIR I'm gonna use that frm today onwards #guiltypleasures #XFactor
— Diane Riley (@SERAPHIM003) October 27, 2018
And some people were even offering to count Williams’ chest hair for him…
I’ll volunteer to count Robbie’s chest hair…🙋🏻♀️😜😍😄#XFactor
— Teena Massam (@teenamassam) October 27, 2018
#XFactor @robbiewilliams I'll volunteer to count your chest hair 😘🙌😘
— Kell (@mumma_kell) October 27, 2018
The internet is a strange place sometimes.