How to vote on The X Factor 2018

How do I vote on The X Factor 2018?

You can vote for your favourite act by calling from a mobile, a landline or via The X Factor app.

In the first weekend of the live shows, TWO acts will be sent home. The act with the lowest number of votes will be immediately eliminated from the show, with the next bottom two performers having to compete in a sing-off to stay in the competition.

The judges will decide which of these two acts will remain. However, if they can’t agree, the leaving performer will be determined by the original public vote.

Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge. Votes in the app are free.

How do I get The X Factor app?

The free app is available to download on both iOS and Android devices. You can get the iOS app here and the Android app here.

You can vote up to FIVE TIMES (!) in each round of voting.

What is the number to call for The X Factor?

The numbers will appear below as they’re announced on the show…

Misunderstood

Anthony Russell

Danny Tetley

Molly Scott

Janice Robinson

Brendan Murray

Bella Penfold

Giovanni Spano

United Vibe

Shan Ako

Scarlett Lee

LMA Choir

Acacia and Aaliyah

Dalton Harris

You can see the terms and conditions of voting here.

How long is the vote on The X Factor open for?

Voting closes during Sunday’s Results show (starting 8pm, ITV)

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV