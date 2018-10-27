Everything you need to know about X Factor 2018 contestant Giovanni Spano

With his extensive stage experience, Giovanni Spano is certainly one to watch at the X Factor live shows.

The 33-year-old from London has starred in West End shows from Grease to Dance ‘Til Dawn, as well as perfoming a part in Meat Loaf musical Bat Out of Hell. He is also frontman of rock band deVIence.

Giovanni also played patient and reality TV star Anthony Mundine in one episode of Holby City in 2013.

Unfortunately for Giovanni, his first X Factor audition didn’t get off to a great start after he delivered a flat cover of Gimme Some Lovin’ by The Spencer Davis Group.

Judge Simon Cowell stopped him mid-performance, but luckily permitted Giovanni to perform a second song, Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls. This fared much better with the panel and the performer received three yeses, with only Louis Tomlinson giving the audition a thumbs down.

Three yeses were enough to see Giovanni through to the Six Chair Challenge where he won a seat after impressing Ayda Field with a cover of Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love.

And finally, Giovanni earned his place on the live shows with a cover of Use Somebody by Kings of Leon at the Judges’ Houses.

Giovanni Spano: Key Facts

Age: 33

From: London

Twitter: @GiovanniSpano5

Instagram: @giovannispanoofficial