X Factor 2018 week two: what songs will contestants sing?

The tunes you can expect from the remaining Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs

The X Factor judges 2018

The X Factor live shows are now well under way and the pressure is on for the contestants to secure the public vote.

Find out which songs the hopefuls will be trying to impress the viewers with here. The theme for week two: Guilty Pleasures, meaning you’ll likely be singing along to the lyrics off by heart all night (even if you’d rather not admit as much).

Here are all the songs…

Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell - The X Factor 2018 (ITV)

Scarlett Lee – Always On My Mind – Elvis

Bella Penfold – Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey (w/ Kayne West rap)

Molly Scott – Little Do You Know – Alex and Sierra

Shan – Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – Elton John

The Groups – mentored by Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams - The X Factor 2018

LMA Choir Proud Mary – Tina Turner

Misunderstood – Close to You – Maxi Priest (w/ original rap)

United Vibe – Party in The USA – Miley Cyrus

Acacia and Aaliyah *Surprise on the night*

The Boys – mentored by Louis Tomlinson

Brendan Murray – Believe – Cher

Dalton Andre Harris I Have Nothing – Whitney Houston

Anthony Russell – I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner

The Overs – mentored by Ayda Field

Ayda Field - The X Factor 2018

Danny Tetley – Crazy For You – Madonna

Janice Robinson – Show Me Love – Robin S

Giovanni Spano – *Surprise on the night*

All about The X Factor

Dalton Andre-Harris.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

