X Factor 2018 week two: what songs will contestants sing?

The X Factor live shows are now well under way and the pressure is on for the contestants to secure the public vote.

Find out which songs the hopefuls will be trying to impress the viewers with here. The theme for week two: Guilty Pleasures, meaning you’ll likely be singing along to the lyrics off by heart all night (even if you’d rather not admit as much).

Here are all the songs…

Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell

Scarlett Lee – Always On My Mind – Elvis

Bella Penfold – Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey (w/ Kayne West rap)

Molly Scott – Little Do You Know – Alex and Sierra

Shan – Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – Elton John

The Groups – mentored by Robbie Williams

LMA Choir –Proud Mary – Tina Turner

Misunderstood – Close to You – Maxi Priest (w/ original rap)

United Vibe – Party in The USA – Miley Cyrus

Acacia and Aaliyah – *Surprise on the night*

The Boys – mentored by Louis Tomlinson

Brendan Murray – Believe – Cher

Dalton Andre Harris – I Have Nothing – Whitney Houston

Anthony Russell – I Want To Know What Love Is – Foreigner

The Overs – mentored by Ayda Field

Danny Tetley – Crazy For You – Madonna

Janice Robinson – Show Me Love – Robin S

Giovanni Spano – *Surprise on the night*