X Factor 2018: Who is returning contestant Scarlett Lee?

Through all the heartfelt auditions and whatever on earth Bulgarian choreographer Ivo performed for viewers, the X Factor 2018 audition stages were action-packed.

But arguably the show’s most intriguing moment came with the return of Scarlett Lee, a particularly tanned contestant Simon Cowell quickly told: “[It’s] probably the sixth time I’ve heard you sing. I’m not sure there’s going to be another time”.

So, who exactly is Scarlett Lee? And what happened when she tried out for the show in 2017? Here’s everything you need to know…

The make-up artist made it through the first round of auditions in last year’s competition (despite Cowell stopping her at one point for being “too annoying”) with three yeses.

However, judge Sharon Osbourne dumped Scarlett during the dreaded Six Chair Challenge.

Fortunately for Scarlett, the singer made it through the 2018 Six Chair Challenge and impressed Simon Cowell in the Judges Houses too, winning a spot in the live shows. Just how far will she go?

The X Factor continues 8pm Sunday, ITV