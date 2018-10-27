Strictly’s Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s Doctor Who Tango “performance of series”

Strictly Come Dancing viewers absolutely loved Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s Doctor Who Tango on for Halloween week, which saw Stacey regenerate into Jodie Whittaker’s thirteenth Time Lord.

Mandip Gill, who plays Doctor Who companion Yasmin Khan in the current series, was in the audience as Tess Daly introduced the couple.

Mandip Gill in the audience 👀👏 #strictly — Ella (@artistiqwalrus) October 27, 2018

MANDIP GILL IS ON STRICTLY THIS IS NOT A DRILL — 𝑀𝒶𝓍 (@heaveninateacup) October 27, 2018

Asked whether Stacey would be able to channel the Doctor, Gill said: “Absolutely. The Doctor travels through time and space, and Stacey definitely travels through space. “

Although the cheesy joke fell a little flat, Stacey and Kevin’s dance — to the Doctor Who theme tune — definitely didn’t.

“Like the Doctor herself, this girl seems to regenerate and keep coming back better than ever,” judge Bruno Tonioli enthused.

When you're Time Lording it over the Tango… #Strictly speaking, Doctor Who has just regenerated as @StaceyDooley! 👽👾 @keviclifton pic.twitter.com/EqGZ6fjjwW — BBC Spooky 🎃 (@bbcstrictly) October 27, 2018

Even monstrously tough critic Craig Revel Horwood “loved the concept”. Looking at Kevin’s silvery Cyberman costume, Craig joked: “This is a great look for you.”

“The Doctor is in control,” Darcey Bussell said. “Oh my gooodness… the attack, the footwork!”

Shirley Ballas was also a fan of the “great” technique, praising the “fantastic” way Stacey shifted between the male and female roles during the Tango — the first time a female contestant has ever done so during the history’s contest.

The pair scored three nines and total score of 35 overall.

Yasss @StaceyDooley @keviclifton That was AMAZING 👏🏽👏🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Stacey is getting better & better, Kevin’s choreography tonight was incredible @bbcstrictly #Strictly — Nadine Erskine (@NadineErskine) October 27, 2018

Meanwhile Strictly viewers couldn’t get enough of the performance. “Doctor Who themed tango on Strictly. My geeky heart is eating this up,” one fan posted on Twitter.

Kevin and Stacey's dance must've hit an emotional trigger in my mum, she just started crying at the dinner table #Strictly — 🎃sp00ky gay vulture Ellie 🎃 pinned tweet!!! (@anelegantwalrus) October 27, 2018

“Stacey and Kevin’s # DoctorWho Tango was, for me, the performance of the series. They really nailed the characterisation and Kevin’s choreography was again superb,” Stephen Patterson posted.

Stacey and Kevin’s #DoctorWho Tango was, for me, the performance of the series. They really nailed the characterisation and Kevin’s choreography was again superb. 👏🏻 #Strictly — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) October 27, 2018

Susan Calman, Kevin’s celebrity partner of last series, wrote: “Nothing is more wonderful than seeing people you love do brilliant things. Well done @ keviclifton and @ StaceyDooley. A tango befitting the Doctor. I loved every second of it. Magnificent.”

Nothing is more wonderful than seeing people you love do brilliant things. Well done @keviclifton and @StaceyDooley. A tango befitting the Doctor. I loved every second of it. Magnificent. — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) October 27, 2018

“On delay but OH MY Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton that was TREMENDOUS!” author Emma Kennedy wrote on Twitter.

Not a Strictly Come Dancing fan, but I have to admit Stacey Dooley was great as The Doctor. Funny, but also believable that the 13th Doctor would take control like that, reflecting her personal strength and male incarnations. — James Cavell (@JCavellWriter) October 27, 2018

Well, that was rather a great Doctor Who tango on tonight’s Hallowe’en @bbcstrictly pic.twitter.com/bphpIG3kk1 — Martin Gravestone (@MartGray) October 27, 2018

Even “full on Whovian[s]” couldn’t fault the pair’s Halloween performance.

Strictly Come Dancing airs again on Sunday 28th October on BBC1 at 7.50pm