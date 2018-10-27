Strictly viewers were left thirsty for more after Joe Sugg’s fang-tastic vampire Foxtrot

Joe Sugg’s vampire-themed Foxtrot left the Strictly Come Dancing audience thirsty for more on Saturday night — and even resulted in a hugging war amongst the judges…

Advertisement

The YouTuber and his dance partner, Dianne Buswell, used Joe’s fear of roller coasters as inspiration for their fang-tastic theme park performance for Halloween Week.

The couple garnered praise amongst the judges, in what was an all-round high scoring week.

“A foxtrot with a bite… your improvement really exceeds all of my expectations,” judge Bruno Tonioli said.

Fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood said, “I absolutely loved the break out”, before adding: “I might even start following you, darling, on social media.”

Darcey Bussell called the dance “spookily good”, adding: “You’re gonna go this far — who knows, we might see you in the final.”

Shirley Ballas then nabbed a hug from Joe — while Bruno attempted to third-wheel, shouting, “Daddy too, Daddy too”.

The pair scored 35 in total, their highest mark of the series — and Strictly viewers were beside themselves for the couple.

“I’m crying I’m so happy for Joe and Dianne finally getting the score they deserve,” one Twitter user wrote.

I'm crying I'm so happy for Joe and Dianne finally getting the score they deserve🙌😭 #Strictly @Joe_Sugg @dbuzz6589 — pariss🌹 (@parissr98) October 27, 2018

WELL DONE @Joe_Sugg YOU DID SO WELL TONIGHT! CONGRATS ON YOU’RE HIGHEST SCORE YET!!! #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly — CastiEllie 🎃 (@Cherish4Lifex) October 27, 2018

Brilliant when @CraigRevHorwood said to Joe Sugg I might start following you on soical media ha! ha! #Strictly😜😂😂😅😅😆 — Dave (@DavidWa50046817) October 27, 2018

So proud of @Joe_Sugg tonight he did so well I was in tears watching him tonight @bbcstrictly @Joe_Sugg — charlotte loves the vamps (@chaxlotte_xx) October 27, 2018

“Favourites of tonight’s Strictly were definitely @ Joe_Sugg and @ StaceyDooley. What a showstopper with the costumes – spot on!,” another Twitter user wrote.

Favourites of tonight’s Strictly were definitely @Joe_Sugg and @StaceyDooley. What a showstopper with the costumes 👌 spot on! — Sam Wilson (@thesamwilsonguy) October 27, 2018

The pair came joint second alongside Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, who danced the Tango to the Doctor Who theme tune.

It was a high scoring week all round, with both Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice, and Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev, scoring three sets of tens apiece.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs again on Sunday 28th October on BBC1 at 7.50pm