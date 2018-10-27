Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Halloween Week leaderboard: which celebrity came top?

Check out the judges' scores for every dance during this Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing Halloween spectacular

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017

Ghouls and ghosts come out to play for Strictly Come Dancing 2018 Halloween Week, but whose footwork charmed – and who caused Craig Revel-Horwood’s hair to stand on end?

Who got the top score? And who’s in the danger zone at the bottom of the leaderboard?

Check out all the Strictly judges’ scores as they come in for every dance this Saturday.

Strictly 2018 Halloween Week results

This page will be updated with scores on the night

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 39 (9,10,10,10)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice  39 (9,10,10,10)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 35 (8,9,9,9)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 35 (8,9,9,9)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 30 (6,8,7,9)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 29 (6,7,8,8)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (6,6,6,7)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 21 (4,5,6,6)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 20 (5,5,5,5)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 20 (4,6,5,5)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 20 (3,5,6,6)

You can check out last week’s scores here

