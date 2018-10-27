Accessibility Links

  4. Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell?

Who is Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Buswell?

The Australian Dancing With The Stars performer moved to the UK show in 2017

Age: 29

Born: Australia

Twitter: @dbuzz6589

Instagram: @diannebuswell

Strictly wins: 0. Dianne only joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, when she was paired with Rev Richard Coles and bowed out in week three.

Which Strictly celebrity is Dianne paired with this year?

YouTuber Joe Sugg.

Who is Dianne Buswell?

Dianne was one of three new dancers who joined the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. She’s a dancer best known for her performances on Australia’s Dancing with the Stars (their version of Strictly).

She partnered with the game but slightly inept Rev Richard Coles; they became the second couple to be eliminated.

As well as starring in musicals Rock of Ages and Legally Blonde, Buswell has performed with current Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice on his world tour.

Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals

All about Strictly Come Dancing

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

