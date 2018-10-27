Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing: How to vote online and by phone

All the instructions and voting information you need to make sure you can vote for your favourite couple on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly judges

The only way to make sure your favourite Strictly Come Dancing couples get through to the next round is to actually vote! Whether that means picking up the phone or logging in to vote online, here’s how to do it:

How do I vote online for Strictly?

First of all, you’ll need to register to vote online – or if you have BBC account already set up from last year, you can just sign in.

Waltz on over to the Strictly homepage. When the vote is open the link to vote will appear at the top of the page.

The couples will be listed in alphabetical order. Select the button next to their names and click “vote now” to submit your choice.

Is it free to vote online for Strictly?

Yes – there is no charge for voting online.

What are the Strictly phone voting numbers?

How to vote for Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez

Mobile: 6 22 52 01

Landline: 09015 22 52 01

How to vote for Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

6 22 52 02

Landline: 09015 22 52 02

How to vote for Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice

Mobile: 6 22 52 03

Landline: 09015 22 52 03

How to vote for Seann Walsh and Katya Jones

Mobile: 6 22 52 04

Landline: 09015 22 52 04

How to vote for Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton

Mobile: 6 22 52 05

Landline: 09015 22 52 05

How to vote for Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 

Mobile: 6 22 52 06

Landline: 09015 22 52 06

How to vote for Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard

Mobile: 6 22 52 09

Landline: 09015 22 52 09

How to vote for Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Mobile: 6 22 52 10

Landline: 09015 22 52 10

How to vote for Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec

Landline: 09015 22 52 11

Landline: 09015 22 52 11

How to vote for Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse

Landline: 09015 22 52 12

Landline: 09015 22 52 12

How to vote for Charles Venn and Karen Clifton

Landline: 09015 22 52 13

Landline: 09015 22 52 13

How to vote for Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden

Landline: 09015 22 52 14

Landline: 09015 22 52 14

How to vote for Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev

Landline: 09015 22 52 15

Landline: 09015 22 52 15

How much does it cost to vote for Strictly by phone?

Costs vary – see the BBC’s Terms and Conditions for full details.

All about Strictly Come Dancing

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 08/09/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Top L-R`: Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn,Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann Bottom L-R: Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

