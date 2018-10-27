Stacey Dooley to dress as Jodie Whittaker for her Doctor Who-themed Strictly dance – and Kevin Clifton will be a Cyberman
The BBC3 documentary maker is set to channel her inner Time Lord for Strictly's Halloween week
If there were a Strictly Come Dancing fancy dress prize this Halloween, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton would definitely throw their hats – or sonic screwdrivers – into the ring.
Dooley is set to channel her inner Time Lord this Saturday, dressing up as Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor for her Doctor Who-inspired Tango.
Speaking on It Takes Two on Wednesday, Dooley announced that she would be dressing up as the Doctor – while Clifton is set to don a Cyberman suit.
“This Saturday, Zoe, I’m going to be Doctor Who,” the documentary maker told presenter Zoe Ball.
“I’m assuming Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who, not Tom Backer Doctor Who,” Ball quipped.
“Exactly right, or it could go two ways, it depends what happens in wardrobe,” Dooley teased. “It’s nice because we’re playing with the routine a little bit. We’re looking at the fact that she’s the first female Doctor, she’s fierce, she’s her own independent woman, she’s got it going on, so we’re trying to incorporate that. It’s exciting.”
The pair will be performing the tango to the Doctor Who theme tune.
“It’s actually a bit of role reversal,” Clifton said. “Because she’s the first female to play what has been a male role for so many years, we’re actually playing with that within our Tango. Stacey’s going to be dancing some of the male roles and I’ll be dancing the female roles.”
“I’m in charge here Kev, listen to what I’m saying!” Dooley joked, before Clifton told Ball that he’d be dressing up as a Cyberman.
Sounds like the Strictly costume department have their work cut out for them…
Full song and dance list for Strictly’s Halloween Week
- Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will perform the Charleston to Witch Doctor by Don Lang
- Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard will perform the Paso Doble to Poison by Nicole Scherzinger
- Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will perform the Tango to the Doctor Who Theme
- Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will perform a Theatre and Jazz “couple’s choice” dance to Fever by Peggy Lee
- Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec will perform the Rumba to Skin by Rag’n’Bone Man
- Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden will perform the American Smooth to Spirit In The Sky by Doctor and the Medics
- Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will perform the Viennese Waltz to I Put A Spell On You by Screamin’ Jay Hawkins
- Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara will perform the Jive to Monster Mash by Bobby Pickett
- Charles Venn and Karen Clifton will perform the Jive to Time Warp by Richard O’Brien
- Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse will perform the Cha Cha to Thriller by Michael Jackson
- Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will perform the Foxtrot to Youngblood by 5 Seconds of Summer
Strictly Come Dancing will continue on Saturday 27th October at 6.50pm on BBC1