Stacey Dooley to dress as Jodie Whittaker for her Doctor Who-themed Strictly dance – and Kevin Clifton will be a Cyberman

If there were a Strictly Come Dancing fancy dress prize this Halloween, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton would definitely throw their hats – or sonic screwdrivers – into the ring.

Dooley is set to channel her inner Time Lord this Saturday, dressing up as Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor for her Doctor Who-inspired Tango.

Speaking on It Takes Two on Wednesday, Dooley announced that she would be dressing up as the Doctor – while Clifton is set to don a Cyberman suit.

“This Saturday, Zoe, I’m going to be Doctor Who,” the documentary maker told presenter Zoe Ball.

“I’m assuming Jodie Whittaker Doctor Who, not Tom Backer Doctor Who,” Ball quipped.

“Exactly right, or it could go two ways, it depends what happens in wardrobe,” Dooley teased. “It’s nice because we’re playing with the routine a little bit. We’re looking at the fact that she’s the first female Doctor, she’s fierce, she’s her own independent woman, she’s got it going on, so we’re trying to incorporate that. It’s exciting.”

The pair will be performing the tango to the Doctor Who theme tune.

“It’s actually a bit of role reversal,” Clifton said. “Because she’s the first female to play what has been a male role for so many years, we’re actually playing with that within our Tango. Stacey’s going to be dancing some of the male roles and I’ll be dancing the female roles.”

“I’m in charge here Kev, listen to what I’m saying!” Dooley joked, before Clifton told Ball that he’d be dressing up as a Cyberman.

Sounds like the Strictly costume department have their work cut out for them…