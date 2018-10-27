Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 Mexican Grand Prix live on TV?

Lewis Hamilton could claim his fifth Formula 1 title even if he finishes seventh in the 19th race of the 2018 season – but he’s not aiming for anything less than number 1 spot.

“It’s an added bonus to an already great year when you do win the race to get the title,” he said. “My goal is to try to win the race this weekend.”

Hamilton is currently 70 points ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel, with only 75 available from the final three races.

Find out how to follow all the action live on TV this weekend, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: Mexican Grand Prix

Live from the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City

Qualifying: Saturday 27th October

Qualifying will be live on Sky Sports F1 (from 6.55pm), with the qualifying start time set for 7pm. Highlights will be shown on Channel 4 from 10pm.

Race Day: Sunday 28th October

The race is due to start at 7.10pm and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 (from 7.05pm).

Channel 4 will have highlights from 11pm.

Where else can I follow the Mexico Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra on Saturday, with qualifying broadcast from 6.55pm, and the race itself on Radio 5 Live on Sunday from 6.30pm.