The Ross Gellar lookalike has been identified by Blackpool Police

He was tracked down thanks to a little help from some Friends

Ross Gellar, Getty

A man who was wanted by Blackpool police in connection with suspected lager theft from a Blackpool restaurant has now been identified, after a tweet showing the suspect went viral.

The good people of Twitter were quick to point out the man’s uncanny resemblance to Friends star David Schwimmer.

The actor, 51, even got involved in the joke himself, recreating the image from the still by scurrying around a shop in New York carrying a crate of beer.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me. As you can see, I was in New York,” he wrote. “To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.”

Blackpool Police responded, “Thank you everyone for your speedy responses.

“We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Upon identifying their suspect, they added, “Could we BE any more overwhelmed with the response to our CCTV appeal about a theft at a restaurant in Blackpool?

“Most importantly, we’re now satisfied we’ve identified the man in the still & our enquiries are very much continuing. Huge thanks for sharing it with your Friends.”

The original post generated more than 100,000 comments and has been shared more than 65,000 times.

Friends fans were quick to comment with references to the popular sitcom, which was on air from 1994-2004.

“Could he BE any more like Ross?” commented one user.

Another added that Ross could have been in one of his various guises from the show, such as Russ, Vikram or the Holiday Armadillo.

