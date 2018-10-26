The scariest films and shows on this Halloween

Halloween season is upon us – no longer relegated to just one night a year, the spook-hardy among us now have to subject ourselves to at least a week of festivities celebrating the scariest night of the year.

It’s not just our lattes which are pumpkin-spiced, with TV schedules becoming more Halloween flavoured in the run up to the big day (or night) in question.

Here’s the very best Halloween-themed television and films to sink your teeth into…

Television

Strictly Come Dancing – Halloween Special: Saturday 27th October, BBC 1, 6.50pm

As we approach week six, it’s not the dancing which should be frighteningly bad at this point.

The 11 remaining contestants take to the floor in appropriately spooky garb to try to impress the four judges – and the millions watching at home – with their new routines.

Keenly watched Strictly pair Seann Walsh and Katya Jones are dancing a Viennese Waltz to I Put A Spell On You, while surprise contender Dr Ranj Singh will be jiving to the Monster Mash with Janette Manrara.

But firm favourites Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will be dancing the Tango to the bizarrely-picked Doctor Who theme. Which will be scary to watch in its own right.

Celebrity Juice: Halloween Special – Saturday 27th October, ITV2, 10.35pm



A repeat of its first broadcast earlier this week, the ever-terrifying Keith Lemon hosts a spooky special of the popular panel show, joined by Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, as well as regular team captains Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby.

Inside No.9 Live Special, Sunday 28th October, BBC 2, 10pm

The darkly comic anthology series is set to take an even more macabre edge for its Halloween special, which will be filmed live.

This 25th episode is called Dead Line and follows Arthur Flitwick, a man who stumbles upon a discarded mobile phone in a graveyard. Things get suitably spookier from then on in.

True Horror: The Witches’ Prison, Monday, 29th October, Channel 4, 11:05pm

Dramatised tellings of true events are certain to put a few chills down your spine, with the first of Channel 4’s terrifying True Horror series exploring ghostly happenings.

With a name like ‘The Cage’ and a history of imprisoning women that were accused of witchcraft, many would be put off of buying the small Essex cottage – but for Vanessa Mitchell, it was the perfect steal.

But with an invisible force rattling doors and shoving people down the stairs, Vanessa (played by EastEnders star Michelle Ryan) quickly comes to regret her purchase.

It’s not watch through your fingers frightening but it is sufficiently scary.

Agatha Christie’s Poirot, Wednesday, 31st October, ITV3, 8pm

Another genteel Halloween offering, this spooky episode stems around a child’s Halloween party where a young girl boasts to having witnessed a murder.

Later in the evening, the girl is found drowned in an apple-bobbing bucket. It’s down to Poirot to crack the case – with frightening results.

Ben Hanlin’s Live and Deadly: Drowned, Wednesday, 31st October, ITV2, 9pm

Magician Ben Hanlin has teamed up with TOWIE megamind Joey Essex (for some reason???) in a life-threatening stunt where the pair must escape from a deserted underground chamber before being drowned on-screen.

The show will also document the five days of training the pair went through in order to survive the stunt. Which we hope they surely will. Obviously.

Don’t Spook the Bride, Wednesday, 31st October, E4, 9pm

Relinquishing your funds and any control of your wedding over to your hapless fiancé is scary enough for any bride-to-be, but this Halloween edition of the show sees someone plan a Day of the Dead wedding for their future wife. Lucky girl.

Films

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Saturday, 27th October, ITV, 6.20pm

Okay, so it’s not a traditional Halloween film like The Grudge (which is also on, if you fancy it), but if you want witches and wizards and a superlatively evil villain in a battle to the death, you can’t really go wrong in the epic climax to the Harry Potter series.

World War Z, Saturday, 27th October, Film 4, 9pm

Brad Pitt gets serious in this dystopian zombie epic, where the world is ravaged by zombies that are attracted to sound. Truly terrifying at some nail-biting points, World War Z is the highest grossing zombie horror film ever, with a sequel hot on its heels.

The Grudge, Saturday, 27th October, Horror Channel, 9pm

The cult classic, headed up by Buffy frontwoman Sarah Michelle Gellar, follows exchange student Karen Davis who finds herself haunted in Tokyo by the Saeki family, who were all brutally murdered in a fight f rage.

The film is laughably dated and knowingly predictable, now a victim of its own massive success, but still well worth tuning in to on the Halloween weekend.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Saturday 27th October, Drama, 10pm

It could have so easily fallen into the traps that many campy 90’s horror films fell victim to, but Ford-Coppola’s vision of the classic gothic novel features strong performances from its cast.

Plus actor-cum-chameleon Gary Oldman plays Dracula, so what’s not to like?

Scream, Saturday 27th October, Dave, 10.20pm

A horror seasoned with pitch-black comedy, the first of the Scream franchise pastiches typical horror movie clichés to stand as a legendary slasher movie in its own right.

Debuting in 1992, the movie revitalised the horror movie genre, which had fallen victim to several movies trying to mimic the Hammer House of Horrors from the 70s.

Carrie, Saturday 27th October, Channel 5, 10:30pm

The 2013 remake of the classic, Chloe Moretz takes the role of the much malingered Carrie, who is picked on at school and oppressed by her hyper-religious mother.

But things change for the teen when she discovered she can move things with her mind – with chaos ensuing. Not as fun as the original, the new edition of Carrie smacks of more Matilda than any real horror.

Insidious, Wednesday 31st October, The Horror Channel, 9pm

The first of four films of the franchise, with a fifth set to be coming in 2021, Insidious centres around a couple who see their son enter a comatose state, his body becoming a vessel for ghosts and demons from another dimension.

Full of jump scares and actual scream-out-loud moments, Insidious (which was conceived by the creators of Saw and Paranormal Activity, no less) is only let down by a rather hammy closing.

The Witch, Wednesday 31st October, Film4, 9pm

A more sophisticated horror than some of tonight’s other offerings, supernatural-drama The Witch is set in New England in the 1630’s, focusing on a family that have been banished from the nearby village due to a religious dispute.

It’s a bit of a slow-burner, not getting to be truly terrifying until a while in, but it’s well worth your time.

The Others, Wednesday 31st October, Sony Movie Channel, 9pm

Nicole Kidman’s horror classic The Others serves as a reminder that you don’t always need lavish special effects to be creepy.

While more recent horror films rely on guts and gore to pack a punch, its within The Others understated approach that will leave the film left lingering in your mind.

The Thirteenth Tale, Wednesday 31st October, BBC4, 10pm

Based on Diane Setterfield’s 2006 gothic novel, Olivia Colman plays the bookish Margaret Lea, a biographer enlisted by famous writer Vida Winter (Vanessa Redgrave) to construct her memoir.

In discussing the ghosts of Winter’s past, Lea realises she has her own issues she has to confront. A deeply enriching psychological thriller.

Crow’s Blood, Wednesday 31st October, Film4, 10.50pm

Japanese horror drama Crow’s Blood launches on Film4 tonight. A zombie horror for recent times, the show follows the mysterious Maki as she joins the International Dolly Girls’ college in Japan.

But it quickly transpires that Maki is the result of a regenerative scientific procedure, carrying a virus which she administers via kiss that allows women to regenerate indefinitely.

Legion, Wednesday 31st October, Sony Movie Channel, 11.10pm

Paul Bettany stars as fallen angel Michael, who plummets to Los Angeles (where else), slices off his wings and heads to the Paradise Falls Diner. Because of course he does.

He brings news to the diners that God has now lost faith in humanity and has sent his angels down to kill mankind. Silly, gory fun.

Sky Halloween

With Sky providing a dedicated film channel (the aptly named Sky Halloween) for the season showing all things horror, Sky subscribers will be spoiled for choice for screenings.

On the night itself, Sky Halloween will be showing horror classics Poltergeist (7pm), Halloween (9pm) and The Exorcist (10.45pm) for late night thrills and chills.