What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 27 October 2018

Man Utd v Everton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Leicester City v West Ham – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Other matches not live on TV this Saturday:

Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Cardiff City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Watford v Huddersfield Town

Sunday 28 October 2018

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Spurs v Man City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Premier League 2018/19 full fixture guide and TV coverage

