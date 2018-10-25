Accessibility Links

  Kurran has survived another week on The Apprentice – but fans can't understand how

Kurran has survived another week on The Apprentice – but fans can’t understand how

The candidate struggled on with a broken arm during this week's bodybuilding task – but some viewers think it's time for "hopeless" Kurran to go

Kurran Pooni, The Apprentice

Kurran Pooni has survived another week on The Apprentice 2018 – and some viewers can’t understand how.

Wednesday night’s episode saw the contestants visiting a bodybuilding expo in Birmingham, where they were tasked with selling high-end products and services to the muscly clientele.

Kurran, who was wearing a sling after an arm-wrestling incident (you can’t make this stuff up), was inexplicably asked by his team captain to be in the small group of those handing out massages.

To add insult to injury, Apprentice fans took to Twitter to voice their disbelief that Kurran, “the worst candidate ever”, was still on the show.

To be fair, viewers did notice that Kurran may not exactly be the right man for the massage job given that he was injured.

While some viewers may have turned on Kurran, he did end up on the winning team, with Team Collaborative selling a total of £1892.50.

Alex Finn became the fourth contestant to leave the show.

We’ll have to see if Kurran faces the boardroom next week.

The Apprentice continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1

