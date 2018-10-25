Kurran has survived another week on The Apprentice – but fans can’t understand how
The candidate struggled on with a broken arm during this week's bodybuilding task – but some viewers think it's time for "hopeless" Kurran to go
Kurran Pooni has survived another week on The Apprentice 2018 – and some viewers can’t understand how.
Wednesday night’s episode saw the contestants visiting a bodybuilding expo in Birmingham, where they were tasked with selling high-end products and services to the muscly clientele.
Kurran, who was wearing a sling after an arm-wrestling incident (you can’t make this stuff up), was inexplicably asked by his team captain to be in the small group of those handing out massages.
To add insult to injury, Apprentice fans took to Twitter to voice their disbelief that Kurran, “the worst candidate ever”, was still on the show.
Kurran has to be the worst candidate ever on the apprentice. Hopeless.
Kurran is actually useless🙄 #apprentice
how does kurran on the apprentice keep getting by lmao
To be fair, viewers did notice that Kurran may not exactly be the right man for the massage job given that he was injured.
Why is Kurran on the massage team? He only has one workable arm? #TheApprentice
Well, at least you tried, Kurran #TheApprentice pic.twitter.com/XQGeQ7kPzH
While some viewers may have turned on Kurran, he did end up on the winning team, with Team Collaborative selling a total of £1892.50.
Kurran is one lucky guy atm #TheApprentice
Alex Finn became the fourth contestant to leave the show.
Alex is gone, if he describes a spray tan as a "female product" once more I'm going to brain him #TheApprentice
We’ll have to see if Kurran faces the boardroom next week.
The Apprentice continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1