Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Shaun “Barry from EastEnders” Williamson to return to BBC1 in new comedy Mister Winner

Shaun “Barry from EastEnders” Williamson to return to BBC1 in new comedy Mister Winner

The former Extras star is back!

Mister_Winner_Day_8_0128

Shaun Williamson, better known as “Barry from Eastenders” thanks to Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant and, of course, EastEnders, is set to star in a new BBC1 comedy alongside Upstart Crow’s Spencer Jones.

Advertisement

The six-episode series, which has the working title Mister Winner, is centred around Leslie Winner (Jones), a man who – ironically, as the press release is at pains to point out – tends to have his fair share of bad luck, as he prepares to wed his fiancée Jemma (Lucy Pearman). Former Extras star Willamson will play his soon-to-be father-in-law.

“The pressure is on Leslie to find, and keep a job, pay for the honeymoon and keep his father-in-law happy, his mum and her new boyfriend happy and hang on to Jemma long enough to walk up the aisle together,” a release from the BBC says. “Will Leslie be a winner or will his surname continue to be ironic?”

Harriet Thorpe, Oliver Maltman and Leon Annor are also set to feature, as Jemma’s mother Sharon, her younger boyfriend Steve and Leslie’s best mate Cooper.

“I’m delighted to be part of Mister Winner, alongside the brilliant Lucy and Spencer,” Williamson said. “Leslie is like the son in law I never wanted. I have to keep reminding myself he’s not real or I’d never sleep at night.”

Advertisement

Filming for the series is currently under way.

Tags

All about Mister Winner

Mister_Winner_Day_8_0128
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Karl Pilkington in Sky1 comedy Sick of It

First look at Karl Pilkington in new Sky comedy Sick of It

Black Mirror season 4 (Netflix, TL)

Here’s the piece of Black Mirror tech people are most keen to use

Ricky Gervais new Netflix stand-up show Humanity (Netflix, JG)

Ricky Gervais creates new black comedy After Life for Netflix

Craig Parkinson (Getty, EH)

Craig Parkinson on the “gift” that was Line of Duty and his new, challenging role in Killed By My Debt

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more