Shaun “Barry from EastEnders” Williamson to return to BBC1 in new comedy Mister Winner

Shaun Williamson, better known as “Barry from Eastenders” thanks to Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant and, of course, EastEnders, is set to star in a new BBC1 comedy alongside Upstart Crow’s Spencer Jones.

The six-episode series, which has the working title Mister Winner, is centred around Leslie Winner (Jones), a man who – ironically, as the press release is at pains to point out – tends to have his fair share of bad luck, as he prepares to wed his fiancée Jemma (Lucy Pearman). Former Extras star Willamson will play his soon-to-be father-in-law.

“The pressure is on Leslie to find, and keep a job, pay for the honeymoon and keep his father-in-law happy, his mum and her new boyfriend happy and hang on to Jemma long enough to walk up the aisle together,” a release from the BBC says. “Will Leslie be a winner or will his surname continue to be ironic?”

Harriet Thorpe, Oliver Maltman and Leon Annor are also set to feature, as Jemma’s mother Sharon, her younger boyfriend Steve and Leslie’s best mate Cooper.

“I’m delighted to be part of Mister Winner, alongside the brilliant Lucy and Spencer,” Williamson said. “Leslie is like the son in law I never wanted. I have to keep reminding myself he’s not real or I’d never sleep at night.”

Filming for the series is currently under way.