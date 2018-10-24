Police in Blackpool are seeking a thief who ‘looks like Ross from Friends’

A Blackpudlian with a strong thirst for lager has unwittingly found viral fame after the Blackpool police posted a CCTV photo on Facebook of him appearing to rob a crate of cans, leading everyone to point out that he bears a strong resemblance to Ross from Friends – or at least his doppelganger Russ….

The Lancashire Constabulary even got involved in the banter, commenting that they had confirmed “following a thorough investigation that David Schwimmer was in America on this date”.

Do you recognise this man? We want to speak to him in relation to a theft at a Blackpool restaurant on the 20th… Posted by Blackpool Police on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

Facebook user Billy Hewitt, spying an opportunity, commented: “I was going to read the report for this but it was 18 pages… FRONT AND BACK! It rambled on for so long that I fell aslEEP”, referencing the season four episode of Friends in which Ross and Rachel fail to get their relationship back on track after he falls asleep reading her letter about their previous fallout.

And the Friends jokes didn’t stop there. Here are the pick of the bunch:

Louise Lewis: “Lay off him. He grew up with Monica. IF YOU DIDNT EAT FAST YOU DIDNT EAT”

Rachel Louise Hutchinson: “It’s not Ross…..It’s Russ, he’s trying to frame Ross to win back Rachel“

Heather Marie Wilson: “

Spare a thought, however, for the poor shop-owner who is now down 24 cans of beer, and never likely to see this mysterious culprit brought to justice.

No one told him life was going to be this way…