What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League continues this weekend with more televised matches live on Sky Sports and BT Sport.
With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.
Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.
- How to watch the Premier League live on TV: Sky and BT subscription costs, games and more
- Sport on TV 2018 calendar
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 27 October 2018
Man Utd v Everton – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Leicester City v West Ham – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Other matches not live on TV this Saturday:
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Chelsea
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Cardiff City
Southampton v Newcastle United
Watford v Huddersfield Town
Sunday 28 October 2018
Crystal Palace v Arsenal – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Spurs v Man City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV