Danny Dyer and Dani Dyer to appear together on Celebrity Gogglebox

Eastenders star Danny Dyer is set to appear on-screen with his daughter Dani for the first time, in a new edition of Celebrity Gogglebox this Friday in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

The Love Island 2018 winner broke the news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, sharing a picture of her and her dad on the sofa flipping channels with their feet up.

“I absolutely love Gogglebox and couldn’t be more excited to be on it with my dad,” she wrote in the post. “What an experience it was! Stand Up To Cancer is such an amazing cause and I’m proud to have been asked to be a part of it.”

Danny, who shared the same photo, didn’t put it quite so sweetly.

“Me and my beautiful little soul mate @DaniDyerxx will be on Gogglebox talking a bit of bollockyness in aid of Stand Up To Cancer,” he wrote. Check out their posts below.

The Dyer duo will appear alongside Gogglebox regulars the Siddiqui family, Giles and Mary and Jenny and Lee.

They are also set to star together in Nativity! The Musical this Christmas in London’s West End.

Celebrity Gogglebox will air as part of Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer programming on Friday from 7pm