Bake Off fans think one “cheating” semi-finalist got away with flouting the rules

One contestant continued to decorate their bakes well after the judges had called time

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith

*Spoilers for the Bake Off semi-final follow*

Some Great British Bake Off fans were enraged to see Rahul make it through to the 2018 final, after spotting that he had continued to decorate his cake after the judges had called time on the bake.

Rahul had scraped into the semi-finals by the skin of his teeth following a poor performance last week – some thought the wrong person (Manon) was sent home – and this week viewers spotted that he twice ignored the timer, during the technical and the showstopper, continuing to decorate both his Seven Veils Cake and Parisian Window when others had stopped.

As is traditional, they took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

“Get Rahul out!” @Ladywolfe17 wrote. “He was still decorating his cake while bringing it up to the table!”

@Tami_A added that she thought the competition was “stacked” in his favour.

“The time had finished, yet Rahul was still putting decorations on top of his cake!” she wrote. “Seriously! I used to like him and root for him to win but not anymore! So tilted and stacked for him to win.”

Nonetheless, Rahul, Kim-Joy and Ruby will compete for the coveted Bake Off crown next week, after Briony was sent home on Tuesday’s episode. Can Rahul really go on and win the thing? And how will viewers react if he does? Next week’s final will reveal all…

The GBBO 2018 final airs next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4

All about The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

