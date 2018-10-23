Accessibility Links

What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

Everything you need to know about the 24th series of the talk show

Graham Norton (Getty, MH)

The talk show is on 10.35pm Fridays, BBC1

Who’s on the sofa this week?

There’ll be plenty of magical mischief tonight, as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne appear on the sofa.

Joining them are Melissa McCarthy and Academy winner Emma Stone, while Rick Astley provides the music.

Who’s on the sofa next week?

Pray silence on Graham’s sofa for Claire Foy! The Crown star trades Queen Elizabeth II’s tiara and clipped English tones for Lisbeth Salander’s dragon tattoo and Swedish accent in thriller The Girl in the Spider’s Web. It’s worlds away from Kurt Russell’s latest project. He’s playing Santa Claus in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles and will surely have to put Graham on the naughty list.

Speaking of Christmas (in early November — really?), David Walliams is in to discuss his new children’s book, The Ice Monster. We have a feeling that it’ll be at the top of many a wish list in December

