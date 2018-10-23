Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. What time is A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad on TV?

What time is A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad on TV?

The in-depth BBC documentary explores President Bashar al-Assad and the family that's ruled Syria since 1971

Programme Name: A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad - TX: 09/10/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma in the Coupole restaurant, Paris 2010. - (C) Getty Images - Photographer: Miguel Medina

“Understand their saga and you understand why their country now lies in ruins.”

Advertisement

So says the voiceover in the BBC’s new documentary A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad, a three-part series which which examines in detail the history of the family that’s ruled Syria since 1971.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad on TV?

The three part series airs on Tuesdays at 9pm on BBC2, beginning Tuesday 9th October 2018.

What’s the documentary about?

The al-Assad children in a garden, 1970s, (l-r) Bushra, Majd, Bashar, Bassel and Maher. (BBC)
The al-Assad children in a garden, 1970s, (l-r) Bushra, Majd, Bashar, Bassel and Maher (BBC)

The series tells the story of the Assad dynasty and President Bashar al-Assad, who was made the successor to his father Hafez following the death of his older brother.

Told through rarely-seen footage and testimony of those who knew and worked with them, the series explores how the couple, who at first were seen as a modernising force, ended up running a regime accused of war crimes.

Advertisement

Tags

All about A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad

Programme Name: A Dangerous Dynasty: House of Assad - TX: 09/10/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma in the Coupole restaurant, Paris 2010. - (C) Getty Images - Photographer: Miguel Medina
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Radio 4)

“All of Dickens is about child abuse”: reworking Charles Dickens against the backdrop of the Syrian civil war

Margaret MacMillan, historian and writer (Getty)

“There’s very little will to stop these wars – from Yemen to Syria”

Screen Shot 2018-10-23 at 10.39.59

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

philip pullman getty

Philip Pullman asks fans to help him find lost ballpoint he used to write His Dark Materials

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more