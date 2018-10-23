Doctor Who fans are obsessed with the subtitle used for the Tardis

How do you take the noise a police box-shaped spacecraft makes when it materialises from thin air – and turn it into an accurate subtitle that truly conveys that distinct sound? The answer, according to Doctor Who, is “VWORP.”

Fans were delighted when the Tardis finally turned up to greet Jodie Whittaker‘s Thirteenth Doctor, with the subtitles helpfully alerting us to a “DISTANT VWORP.”

So there you have it. The Tardis goes vworp. Of course, not everyone is happy…

Excuse me BBC subtitles, the TARDIS does not go 'VWORP' — Candytran (@CallistoDax) October 21, 2018

…But most people are on board with “vworp” as an extremely accurate Tardis sound.

I tend to watch tv with subtitles and when the TARDIS reappeared in this week's #DoctorWho it said DISTANT VWORP and this is how I will be describing my entrances and exits from now on. — Lucy Webb (@lucymarijke) October 17, 2018

Highlight of that doctor who episode may well be the subtitles saying *distant vworp* when the tardis was appearing — Carrie on spookin' (@CarrieOnGwening) October 14, 2018

I think one of my favourite things ever is Doctor Who subtitles that just say "VWORP!" — Colm mac Uait (@colmmacuait) October 22, 2018

Oh my god the TARDIS with the subtitles on is absolutely sensational (h/t @revkatebottley) #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/n1baEWavlH — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 14, 2018

Learning that the BBC subtitles for #doctorwho rendered the TARDIS materialisation sound as VWORP makes me (a) very happy; (b) curious as to whether that transcription is now canon. — Alastair Horne (@pressfuturist) October 14, 2018

And to answer that question…

Not to mention that it’s also been the sound effect for the TARDIS in the comics forever. pic.twitter.com/3GEQJu0o4Q — Charlie (spooky) Kirchoff 👻 (@charliekirchoff) October 16, 2018

Let’s just hope they don’t get stuck in a time vwarp…