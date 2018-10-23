Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood fall out on Twitter over her Celebs Go Dating appearance

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood fall out on Twitter over her Celebs Go Dating appearance

There’s no love (island) lost between these two

Chris and Olivia (Instagram)

They were one of Love Island series three’s favourite couples, coming in third place in the 2017 final.

Advertisement

But fast-forward just over a year and the love affair between Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood is very much over.

The pair, who split in March this year after starring in their own TV series Crackin’ On, have become embroiled in a bitter Twitter spat, following a comment 25-year-old Hughes made to Love Island series four star Sam Bird about his break-up with co-star Georgia Steel.

“Deja vu”, he wrote, in what appeared to be a thinly-veiled dig at Atwood, 27, who retweeted a news story about Hughes, adding, “What in the bitter ex is going on here then?”

Chris and Olivia (Getty)
Chris and Olivia (Getty)

But Hughes did not take Attwood’s barbs too well, taking to his own Twitter account to clap back at his former girlfriend – as well as plugging her appearance in the fifth series of Celebs Go Dating.

“So my ex has made digs at me every month since we split; I say ONE thing supporting a friend about deja vu and I’m bitter apparently… I think the comments on her tweet justifies it all,” he said.

“Anyway! Celebs go Dating on at 9pm. Tune in.”

Attwood retaliated, “Christina Hughes, you use my name to promote/bring press to every mind numbing thing you do. You should know by now, that I will always clap back. Now stop being bitter,” before adding she had pipped him to the coveted spot on Celebs Go Dating – claiming he had previously “asked” for the job.

“Also thanks for the Celebs Go Dating shout out too, very big of you, when everyone knows you were in that office the day before me, asking for the job.”

However, before things got any nastier, Hughes retweeted a rather telling quote from rappers-cum-philosophers Wu Tang Clan, which read, “Be wise. Don’t react to toxic people. Not giving them a reaction when they desperately seek it, is far more powerful.”

Meanwhile, Attwood’s Celebs Go Dating co-star and Love Island series 4 alumnus, Eyal Booker, has expressed his support for the star.

Advertisement

“I spoke to Olivia briefly, again just saying I hope all is good,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I’m not here to judge anyone on what they’re doing. It’s for them to work out between themselves. I just wanted her to make sure that I was here for her because we are friends.”

Sign up to the RadioTimes.com email newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Jack and Dani - Love Island 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018 – Which stars are joining the jungle cast?

Eyal Booker in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL

Is Love Island’s Eyal Booker on his way to the I’m A Celebrity jungle?

John Simm in Strangers

Where is John Simm’s ITV thriller Strangers filmed?

Allan Leech (Getty, KB)

When does Doing Money start on BBC2? What’s it about, who’s in the cast and is it based on a real-life case?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more