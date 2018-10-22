Strictly’s Charles Venn wants to do a Casualty-themed dance

Casualty fans, rejoice! Charles Venn escaped the latest dance off AND is keen to do a hospital-themed performance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

The actor – who is riding high after scoring a whopping 36 points with his latest performance – has teased that he wants to dress up and do a Casualty-themed dance as a nod to his character on the soap, nurse Jacob Masters.

“All shall be revealed in time,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I’m probably one of the few that hasn’t done a themed dance that’s related to my profession, so I like to think it’s due at some point.”

Venn impressed the judges in week five with his and Karen Clifton’s Street and Commercial routine to Get Up Off That Thing by James Brown.

Their dance was the first ever time the Couples’ Choice category had been performed on the show – an element introduced this year in which celebrities can choose a style of dance that shows off their skills.

Venn said James Brown was a “nostalgic” choice for him. “As a young boy, hip hop was very prevalent in our community, hip hop and street dance so of course we used to do body popping and break dancing,” he said. “My body remembers that…

“Karen asked me, ‘What kind of style of dance do you like?’ and I said, ‘Hip hop.’ I was a big fan of swing, hip hop, RnB, that’s what I grew up on. Bobby Brown, R Kelly, Aaron Hall.

“These were the artists that I really enjoyed listening to and I was influenced by them, I wanted to replicate those kind of dance moves. I told her that was my jam as a young man.”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 27th October at 6.50pm on BBC1