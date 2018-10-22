Game of Thrones’ Mountain shares adorable wedding photos where nobody dies

Hafthór Björnsson, the giant you probably know better as The Mountain from Game of Thrones, has got married.

And even better: unlike most Westori weddings, it didn’t result in any deaths, just some adorable photos.

Sharing a picture of himself carrying new Canadian wife Kelsey Henson – who is 5’2, pretty diminutive compared to her husband’s 6’9 frame – Björnsson said he was “so excited for all of the future adventures we will tackle side by side”.

Even sweeter, Morgan Henson also shared a snap of the couple, saying she was “looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life”.

Icelandic strongman Björnsson, who won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2017, is expected to return in the last series of Game of Thrones, reprising his role as Cersei’s zombified bodyguard Gregor Clegane.

Fans are hoping he’ll enjoy a fight with burnt-faced brother Sandor ‘The Hound’, played by Rory McCann, in the so-called Cleganebowl.

“That’s definitely something I would like to see,” Björnsson previously said about the face-off. “And for most of the fans, it’s something they’re all waiting for. It looks like it’s going to go that way, but who knows?”

And turns out Björnsson has an idea how he’d beat his in-show brother. “I haven’t seen it yet in my head how I would kill him, but somehow I would smash his head or kill him like that,” he said.

“I think the fight would be quick rather than something long. I think people would be expecting a big fight but I would finish him really fast. It would be a surprise to people.”

Game of Thrones is expected to air on HBO in 2019