X Factor viewers are split about 2018’s first elimination

X Factor viewers are unsure whether Olatunji Yearwood should have been the first act to be eliminated from the 2018 competition.

The 33-year-old singer from Trinidad came bottom of the public vote following his performance of original song Jiggle It on Saturday night.

However, plenty of viewers at home questioned whether the right act went home.

How is Olatunji going home as well? He was brilliant last night!! #XFactor — Andy. (@andyisaparsnip) October 21, 2018

Olatunji had amazing character, sad to see him go #xfactor made me move when he sang! — Georgia (@GeorgiaGarrod97) October 21, 2018

I already know X Factor is gonna be DEAD if Olatunji is going home! #XFactor — Clinton Forde (@FordeHaveMercy) October 21, 2018

But others thought it was Olatunji’s time to go…

Bless Olatunji but it was time to go. There was no time for a joke act this year, there's TOO much talent. I loved his song though #XFactor — Team Ariana Grande UK (@AGrandeLDN) October 21, 2018

Whether Ola was the right act to be sent home or not, they won’t be the only act to leave The X Factor 2018 tonight. Either Armstrong Martins or Janice Robinson will also be eliminated from the competition after a sing-off where judges Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis will decide who stays. Unless their deliberations are sent to deadlock and a public vote, of course…

Who deserves to stay on #XFactor tonight? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) October 21, 2018

The X Factor continues 8.35pm Saturday, ITV