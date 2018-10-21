Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. X Factor viewers are split about 2018’s first elimination

X Factor viewers are split about 2018’s first elimination

Fans don't agree whether Olatunji Yearwood should have exited the contest so early

The X Factor judges 2018

X Factor viewers are unsure whether Olatunji Yearwood should have been the first act to be eliminated from the 2018 competition.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old singer from Trinidad came bottom of the public vote following his performance of original song Jiggle It on Saturday night.

However, plenty of viewers at home questioned whether the right act went home.

But others thought it was Olatunji’s time to go…

Whether Ola was the right act to be sent home or not, they won’t be the only act to leave The X Factor 2018 tonight. Either Armstrong Martins or Janice Robinson will also be eliminated from the competition after a sing-off where judges Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis will decide who stays. Unless their deliberations are sent to deadlock and a public vote, of course…

Advertisement

The X Factor continues 8.35pm Saturday, ITV

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The X Factor judges 2018

How to vote on The X Factor 2018

The X Factor judges 2018

X Factor viewers are split about 2018’s first elimination

ITV, TL

Olatunji Yearwood and Armstrong Martins are the first acts to leave X Factor 2018

ITV, TL

Everything you need to know about X Factor contestant Molly Scott

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more