How to vote on The X Factor 2018

How do I vote on The X Factor 2018?

You can vote for your favourite act by calling from a mobile, a landline or via The X Factor app.

In the first weekend of the live shows, TWO acts will be sent home. The act with the lowest number of votes will be immediately eliminated from the show, with the next bottom two performers having to compete in a sing-off to stay in the competition.

The judges will decide which of these two acts will remain. However, if they can’t agree the public will be asked to vote again.

Votes cost 35p plus any network access charge. Votes in the app are free.

How do I get The X Factor app?

The free app is available to download on both iOS and Android devices. You can get the iOS app here and the Android app here.

You can vote a up to FIVE TIMES (!) in each round of voting.

What is the number to call for The X Factor?

Misunderstood:

From a mobile: 650 51 01

From a landline: 09020 5051 01

Anthony Russell:

From a mobile: 650 51 02

From a landline: 09020 5051 02

Danny Tetley:

From a mobile: 650 51 03

From a landline: 09020 5051 03

Molly Scott:

From a mobile: 650 51 04

From a landline: 09020 5051 04

Janice Robinson:

From a mobile: 650 51 05

From a landline: 09020 5051 05

Brendan Murray:

From a mobile: 650 51 06

From a landline: 09020 5051 06

Bella Penfold:

From a mobile: 650 51 07

From a landline: 09020 5051 07

Armstrong Martins:

From a mobile: 650 51 08

From a landline: 09020 5051 08

Giovanni Spano:

From a mobile: 650 51 09

From a landline: 09020 5051 09

United Vibe:

From a mobile: 650 51 10

From a landline: 09020 5051 10

Shan Ako:

From a mobile: 650 51 11

From a landline: 09020 5051 11

Olatunji Yearwood:

From a mobile: 650 51 12

From a landline: 09020 5051 12

Scarlett Lee:

From a mobile: 650 51 13

From a landline: 09020 5051 13

LMA Choir:

From a mobile: 650 51 14

From a landline: 09020 5051 14

Acacia and Aaliyah:

From a mobile: 650 51 15

From a landline: 09020 5051 15

Dalton Harris:

From a mobile: 650 51 16

From a landline: 09020 5051 16

You can see the terms and conditions of voting here.

How long is the vote on The X Factor open for?

Voting closes in Sunday’s Results show (8pm Sunday)

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV