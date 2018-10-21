Accessibility Links

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 leaderboard

How many points did each celebrity get in the latest episode? We'll be updating this page each week as the judges' scores are revealed

Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts

It’s time to conquer that Charleston, to chisel that cha-cha-cha, to rule the rumba – the dance for the Glitterball trophy is well underway.

But who got the top score? And who is in the danger zone at the bottom of the leaderboard? Each week we’ll bring you LIVE updates as each couple receives their score from the judges.

You can also take a look back at previous weeks to see how your favourite couple is faring so far…

Week five leaderboard

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 37 (9,10,9,9)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 36 (9,9,9,9)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 36 (9,9,9,9)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice  33 (8,9,8,8)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 33 (8,7,9,9)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 29 (6,7,8,8)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 26 (6,6,6,8)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 25 (5,6,7,7)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard 24 (4, 6, 7, 7)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 24 (5,6,6,7)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 20 (4,6,4,6)

Week four leaderboard

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 33 (8, 8, 8, 9)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 29 (7, 7, 7, 8)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 28 (6, 7, 8, 7)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 26 (5, 7, 7, 7)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton  25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard  25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 18 (3, 5, 5, 5)

Week three leaderboard

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice  36 (9, 9, 9, 9)

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev  35 (8, 9, 9, 9)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 32 (8, 8, 8, 8)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 30 (7, 7, 8, 8)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec  29 (6, 7, 8, 8)

 Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden  28 (6,7,7,8)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell  26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton  25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez  22 (5, 5, 6, 6)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard  20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 19 (3, 5, 5, 6)

Week two leaderboard

Note: the scores from week one and two were combined before the first viewer vote and the first elimination of the series.

(week 1+2 combined: 61) Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev  32 (8, 8, 7, 9)

(week 1+2 combined: 60) Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice  31 (8, 8, 7, 8)

(week 1+2 combined: 58) Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell  31 (7, 8, 8, 8)

(week 1+2 combined: 55) Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden  28 (7,7,7,7)

(week 1+2 combined: 51) Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 24 (5, 6, 7, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 50) Charles Venn and Karen Clifton  25 (5, 6, 7, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 48) Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 26 (6, 7, 6, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 47) Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec  27 (6, 7, 7, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 47) Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard  22 (5, 6, 5, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 45) Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 18 (7, 7, 6, 7)

(week 1+2 combined: 44) Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

(week 1+2 combined: 37) Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 15 (3, 5, 3, 4)

(week 1+2 combined: 33) Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 15 (2, 4, 4, 5)

(week 1+2 combined: 30) Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez  13 (2, 4, 3, 4)

(week 1+2 combined: 24) Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke 12 (1, 4, 4, 3)

Week one leaderboard

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev 29 (7,8,7,7)

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice 29 (7,8,7,7)

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara 27 (6,6,8,7)

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden  27 (6,7,7,7)

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell 27 (6,7,7,7)

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard  25 (6,6,6,7)

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton 25 (6,6,6,7)

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton 24 (6,6,6,6)

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova 22 (4,6,6,6)

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse 22 (5,6,6,5)

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec 20 (4,6,4,6)

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima 18 (3,5,4,6)

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones 18 (3,5,4,6)

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez 17 (4,4,4,5)

Susannah Constantine and Anton Du Beke 12 (1,4,3,4)

Seann Walsh, Lee Ryan, Charles Venn, Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Lauren Steadman, Kate Silverton, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer, Susannah Constantine, Stacey Dooley, Ashley Roberts
