Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Fans get the feels as Kevin and Karen Clifton share a big hug during Strictly live show

Fans get the feels as Kevin and Karen Clifton share a big hug during Strictly live show

The former couple were incredibly supportive of one another as the scores came in

Karen and Kevin Clifton, Getty

Strictly stars Karen and Kevin Clifton announced their split earlier this year, but that hasn’t stopped the pair being supportive of one another.

Advertisement

Both chose to continue their roles on the BBC dance contest, with Kevin partnering presenter Stacey Dooley this year while Karen is working with actor Charles Venn.

And when Karen and Charles performed their couples’ choice dance to Get Up Off That Thing and earned 36 points – by far their best score of the series – they couldn’t hide their excitement.

The pair were the last couple to dance and will no doubt hope they’ve done enough to survive the dance off, after finding themselves in the bottom two for the past two weeks.

But no one was more delighted for Karen than Kevin. The Strictly pro was pinned behind a sofa as Claudia Winkleman opened the public vote. But that didn’t deter him, and viewers spotted Karen’s ex clambering over the furniture to give her a warm embrace in the right corner of the screen.

Karen and Kevin on Strictly, BBC iPlayer

Suffice to say, everyone got the feels…

Advertisement

N’aww, the internet really can be a warm and fuzzy place sometimes.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Karen and Kevin Clifton, Getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 20/10/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL POST TX OF EPISODE 5 20:35hrs 20th Oct 2018*** Amy Dowden, Danny John-Jules - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

Strictly’s Danny John-Jules bags the first ten of the season in high-scoring week five

Charles Venn, Karen Clifton, Strictly (BBC, EH)

Charles Venn on Strictly and racial prejudice: ‘I want to believe there’s no way voters are narrow-minded enough to think that way’

Alfonso Ribeiro (Getty, KB)

Strictly’s guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro can’t stop talking about appearing on Dancing with the Stars

Alfonso Ribeiro (Getty, EH)

Strictly viewers are LOVING guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro — but where’s the Carlton dance?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more