Fans get the feels as Kevin and Karen Clifton share a big hug during Strictly live show

Strictly stars Karen and Kevin Clifton announced their split earlier this year, but that hasn’t stopped the pair being supportive of one another.

Both chose to continue their roles on the BBC dance contest, with Kevin partnering presenter Stacey Dooley this year while Karen is working with actor Charles Venn.

And when Karen and Charles performed their couples’ choice dance to Get Up Off That Thing and earned 36 points – by far their best score of the series – they couldn’t hide their excitement.

The pair were the last couple to dance and will no doubt hope they’ve done enough to survive the dance off, after finding themselves in the bottom two for the past two weeks.

But no one was more delighted for Karen than Kevin. The Strictly pro was pinned behind a sofa as Claudia Winkleman opened the public vote. But that didn’t deter him, and viewers spotted Karen’s ex clambering over the furniture to give her a warm embrace in the right corner of the screen.

Suffice to say, everyone got the feels…

So cute how Kevin cuddles and congratulated Karen. The body language between the other married couple is freezing. #StrictlySpoiler — hey.it's.me (@Debbie_Newall) October 20, 2018

Oh my god! Kevin and Karen hugging just gave me major feels 😖 #Strictly — Gemma Harris🎃👻🕸🌚 (@gemmiejewel) October 21, 2018

Catching up with @bbcstrictly and got really excited about Karen and Kevin hugging #Strictly #OverReaction — rachel (@pilkynorris) October 20, 2018

I love seeing that @karen_hauer and @keviclifton are still such great friends. The hug at the end from Kevin was just so lovely! True friendship right there. — michelle peters (@michell04240815) October 20, 2018

MY CLIFTON HEART😭 when Kevin hugged Karen when the vote opened💔 it was a proper hug too, can you hear me crying😭😭😭❤️ — Georgia✨ (@G_SS_Love) October 20, 2018

N’aww, the internet really can be a warm and fuzzy place sometimes.