Everything you need to know about X Factor contestant Armstrong Martins

The singer who gifted audiences a slow High School Musical cover also appeared on The Voice Nigeria

This image is strictly embargoed until 00.01 Saturday 15th September 2018 From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15: Ep5 on ITV Pictured: Armstrong. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Some may think it would take something very special to make High School Musical cool, but Armstrong Martins did just that in his first X Factor audition.

Taking to the stage this Saturday (September 15), the 23-year-old youth worker impressed judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field with his heartfelt cover of Breaking Free from the Disney soundtrack.

However, it turns out this wasn’t Martins’ first time performing on TV. The singer appeared as a contestant on The Voice Nigeria, where he reached the live shows under mentor and Nigerian star Timi Dakolo.

Outside his TV appearances, Martins has also performed in music videos for religious group SPAC Nation church.

And he’s also chilled out with 24 actor Kiefer Sutherland, which Martins described as “the greatest day of my life”.

Armstrong Martins: Key Facts

Age: 23

Twitter: @RealArmstrongUK

Instagram: realarmstronguk_

All about The X Factor

ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

