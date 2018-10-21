Accessibility Links

Alexander Vlahos confirms Versailles will end after three series

The latest series of the raunchy BBC2 series will be its last

Versailles has been cancelled, the show’s star Alexander Vlahos has confirmed.

The raunchy BBC2 drama caused something of a stir when it debuted in 2016, and returned last year for a second series.

However, it now appears that the show about the reign of Louis XIV has been axed.

Taking to Twitter, Vlahos who plays Philippe D’Orleans in the drama, said the third was going to be “the final season”.

A UK air date for the third series has yet to be announced. The show also stars George Blagden as Louis XIV, Tygh Runyan as Fabien Marchal and Stuart Bowman as Alexandre Bontemps.

Former Merlin star Vlahos has previously stated how much of a Doctor Who fan he is, and that he would “love” even a guest role in the long-running sci-fi drama.

