X Factor 2018: what songs will contestants sing in the first live show?

The tunes you can expect from the remaining Girls, Boys, Groups and Overs

The X Factor judges 2018

The much-awaited X Factor live shows are finally here, with the 16 remaining performers fighting to keep their place in the singing competition.

And now ITV has announced what songs competitors will be hoping to win over viewers with. There’s no theme for week one, but you can definitely expect plenty of crowd-pleasers in tonight’s show.

Here are all the songs…

Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell - The X Factor 2018 (ITV)

Scarlett Lee – Natural Woman (Aretha Franklin)

Bella Penfold – Beneath Your Beautiful w/ original rap (Labrinth and Emeli Sande)

Molly Scott – Fake Love (BTS)

Shan – Imagine  (John Lennon)

The Groups – mentored by Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams - The X Factor 2018

LMA Choir – Circle of Life (Lion King)

Misunderstood – Chewing Gum (Original song)

United Vibe – Slow Hands (Niall Horan)

Acacia and Aaliyah – Finesse (Bruno Mars)

The Boys – mentored by Louis Tomlinson

©Thames/Syco/ITV

Brendan Murray – Break Free (Ariana Grande)

Armstrong Martins – Story of My Life w/ original rap (One Direction)

Dalton Andre Harris – Life on Mars (David Bowie)

Anthony Russell – Issues (Julia Michaels)

The Overs – mentored by Ayda Field

Ayda Field - The X Factor 2018

Danny Tetley – Hero (Mariah Carey)

Janice Robinson – Clarity (Zedd ft Foxes)

Olatunji Yearwood  Jiggle It (original song)

Giovanni Spano – Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (Elton John)

