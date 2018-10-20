X Factor 2018: what songs will contestants sing in the first live show?

The much-awaited X Factor live shows are finally here, with the 16 remaining performers fighting to keep their place in the singing competition.

And now ITV has announced what songs competitors will be hoping to win over viewers with. There’s no theme for week one, but you can definitely expect plenty of crowd-pleasers in tonight’s show.

Here are all the songs…

Girls – mentored by Simon Cowell

Scarlett Lee – Natural Woman (Aretha Franklin)

Bella Penfold – Beneath Your Beautiful w/ original rap (Labrinth and Emeli Sande)

Molly Scott – Fake Love (BTS)

Shan – Imagine (John Lennon)

The Groups – mentored by Robbie Williams

LMA Choir – Circle of Life (Lion King)

Misunderstood – Chewing Gum (Original song)

United Vibe – Slow Hands (Niall Horan)

Acacia and Aaliyah – Finesse (Bruno Mars)

The Boys – mentored by Louis Tomlinson

Brendan Murray – Break Free (Ariana Grande)

Armstrong Martins – Story of My Life w/ original rap (One Direction)

Dalton Andre Harris – Life on Mars (David Bowie)

Anthony Russell – Issues (Julia Michaels)

The Overs – mentored by Ayda Field

Danny Tetley – Hero (Mariah Carey)

Janice Robinson – Clarity (Zedd ft Foxes)

Olatunji Yearwood – Jiggle It (original song)

Giovanni Spano – Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting (Elton John)