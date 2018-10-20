Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Everything you need to know about X Factor 2018 contestant Olatunji Yearwood

Everything you need to know about X Factor 2018 contestant Olatunji Yearwood

The singer is a star in his native country of Trinidad

From Thames/Syco The X Factor: SR15 on ITV Pictured: Olatunji Yearwood. This photograph is (C) Thames/Syco and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Originally from Trinidad, 33-year-old Olatunji Yearwood is no stranger to talent shows.

Advertisement

In fact, Olatunji (often shortened to Ola) started competing in his teens, starring in the likes of the Junior Calypso Monarch competition (that’s a big deal in Trinidad).

He became a household name in his home country after winning its famous Soca Groovy Monarch competition in 2015 with his hit single Ola.

Since then, Olatunji released album Awakening, packed with songs that combine Soca and Afrobeats genres.

And his X Factor journey? His first audition started with a misfire with producers playing the wrong background music. However, Olatunji immediately won over the judges by pointing out the error with a tuneful “no!”.

When the correct music played, he treated judges to original song Bodyline, an energetic performance that won him four yeses.

While Simon Cowell said Olatunji was “exactly the kind of act I like finding”, a smiling Louis Tomlinson said the singer had really “grabbed it”.

Instead of performing another original song at the Six Chair Challenge, Olatunji won a seat with a cover of Lou Bega’s Mambo Number 5.

At the Judges’ Houses, Olatunji continued to impress judge Ayda Field and won over guest mentors Adam Lambert and Leona Lewis with his colourful jacket and original song Ola.

Olatunji Yearwood: Key Facts

Age: 33

From: Trinidad

Twitter: @OlatunjiMusic

Advertisement

Instagram: @olatunjimusic

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The X Factor live shows

How to get in the audience for The X Factor 2017

imagenotavailable1

Simon Cowell puts Bupsi, Anton Stephans and Max Stone through to X Factor live shows 2015

imagenotavailable1

Which X Factor act do you want to save this weekend?

ITV Pictures, SL

Lloyd Macey: I worried I was “far too classical” for X Factor

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more