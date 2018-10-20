Who is Aljaž Škorjanec? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

Who is Aljaz Škorjanec?

Aljaz is 19-time Slovenian champion in Ballroom, Latin and Ten Dance. He signed up for dance lessons without telling his parents aged just five. His favourite dances are the Paso Doble – “it’s strong and masculine” – and the Foxtrot – “everything is fluid and it feels like every move lasts forever”.

He won the show with Abbey Clancy in 2013 and since then he has partnered with TV presenter Alison Hammond in 2014 (they placed 10th), Call the Midwife star Helen George in 2015 (they placed sixth), model Daisy Lowe (8th) and actress Gemma Atkinson (2nd).

Aljaz also married fellow Strictly professional Janette Manrara in July 2017.