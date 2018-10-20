Accessibility Links

The X Factor announcer just made a VERY awkward mistake

Contestant Danny Tetley was introduced as another performer in tonight's live show

ITV, TL

After he was rejected from the first ever Pop Idol and Popstars: The Rivals contests, singer Danny Tetley has waited a long time to sing live on national TV. 17 years, to be precise.



However, his first performance on The X Factor live shows started with a very awkward error from the announcer: instead of announcing Tetley on stage, the voice boomed out “Anthony Rusell!”, who had performed just before.

The mix-up caught Tetley off-guard, with the 37-year-old Benidorm singer having to restart his cover of Mariah Carey’s Hero. Fortunately, he pulled off a pitch-perfect second attempt that was praised by the judging panel.

However, fans at home couldn’t help chuckling at the mix-up…

Fortunately, the next act was introduced correctly by the announcer, but here’s hoping that’s the last Tetley/Russell mix-up of the series. Things could get VERY awkward if they both end up in the bottom two.



The X Factor continues 8pm Sunday, ITV



