The X Factor announcer just made a VERY awkward mistake
Contestant Danny Tetley was introduced as another performer in tonight's live show
After he was rejected from the first ever Pop Idol and Popstars: The Rivals contests, singer Danny Tetley has waited a long time to sing live on national TV. 17 years, to be precise.
However, his first performance on The X Factor live shows started with a very awkward error from the announcer: instead of announcing Tetley on stage, the voice boomed out “Anthony Rusell!”, who had performed just before.
The mix-up caught Tetley off-guard, with the 37-year-old Benidorm singer having to restart his cover of Mariah Carey’s Hero. Fortunately, he pulled off a pitch-perfect second attempt that was praised by the judging panel.
However, fans at home couldn’t help chuckling at the mix-up…
I thought it was Danny not Anthony?? #XFactor pic.twitter.com/oStSvkhTR9
— Hannah💛 (@SimpsonftNath) October 20, 2018
When your Danny Tetley but they introduce you as Anthony Russell 😂😂😂 #xfactor pic.twitter.com/95AKFKY8ig
— Mitchell Piggon (@MitchPiggon9) October 20, 2018
Lmao did they just introduce Danny as Anthony Russel ??? HAHHAH #xfactor
— june (@larrybirthdniam) October 20, 2018
OMG XF SAYING ANTHONY RUSSELL WHEN IT'S DANNY LMAOOOO #XFactor
— 'Erica ◟̽◞̽ (@itsbacktolouie) October 20, 2018
“ANTHONY RUSSELL!!!!!!!!” His name’s Danny mate #awks #XFactor
— Marc Johnson (@marcjohnson27) October 20, 2018
No Way! Poor Danny Got Called Anthony By The Voice Over #Xfactor
— Sherrece Ollivierre (@ThatChickSherry) October 20, 2018
Fortunately, the next act was introduced correctly by the announcer, but here’s hoping that’s the last Tetley/Russell mix-up of the series. Things could get VERY awkward if they both end up in the bottom two.
The X Factor continues 8pm Sunday, ITV