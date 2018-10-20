Accessibility Links

Strictly’s guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro can’t stop talking about appearing on Dancing with the Stars

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star won the US show's nineteenth season, didn't you know?

Alfonso Ribeiro (Getty, KB)

Alfonso Ribeiro — better known to UK viewers as The Fresh Prince of Bel Air’s Carlton — stepped in to guest judge Strictly in week five, and he couldn’t seem to stop talking about his appearance on Dancing with the Stars.

The actor won the nineteenth season of the US version of Strictly back in 2014, and although viewers enjoyed his flamboyant judging style, some grew a bit annoyed with the constant references…

They began right at the start of the show, when Alfonso praised Dr Ranj Singh’s “great” performance, before telling him and his dance partner Janette Manrara that he knew how nerve-wracking it was starting off a live show.

“Do you think Alfonso’s been on Dancing With the Stars? Wow I would never have known given that he keeps mentioning it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Other Strictly fans suggested creating a drinking game around Alfonso’s Dancing With the Stars mentions.

Alfonso will also be joining Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel-Horwood on the panel on Sunday night’s results show, replacing Bruno Tonioli who’s — fittingly — off judging Dancing With the Stars…

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7:45pm on BBC1

Strictly Come Dancing

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 20/10/2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

