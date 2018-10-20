Accessibility Links

Strictly’s Danny John-Jules bags the first ten of the season in high-scoring week five

The Red Dwarf star's aeronautical jive took off in style

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2018 - TX: 20/10/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: ***EMBARGOED UNTIL POST TX OF EPISODE 5 20:35hrs 20th Oct 2018*** Amy Dowden, Danny John-Jules - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy

We predict Strictly’s Danny John-Jules’s feet won’t touch the floor for the rest of the week, after he scored this season’s first ten on Saturday with an aeronautical themed jive.

The Red Dwarf actor and his dance partner Amy Dowden performed alongside a bright red biplane, bringing the house down and impressing all four judges on the panel.

“That was flying right there. The moves were sharp, the energy was great,” said guest judge, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Alfonso Ribeiro. “Mother Earth is where the power comes from… You used it that time baby!”

Craig Revel-Horwood kept it simple, with: “That is a dance I think for the final.”

Darcey Bussell couldn’t even stay in her chair, jumping up and telling the couple: “That was extraordinary. The precision of your feet!”. She gave the pair their ten, while the other three judges scored the jive with nines.

“You broke the seal today and you’re on your way up, that was absolutely amazing,” head judge Shirley Ballas said. 

John-Jules was visibly ecstatic with his final score of 37 — the highest of the season so far — asking presenter Tess Daly to pinch him.

Week five has been a high-scoring week all round, with dance pairs Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev and Charles Venn and Karen Clifton both scoring four nines from the judges.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Sunday at 7:45pm on BBC1

