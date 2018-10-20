Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for week three

It’s all to play — or rather, dance — for this Saturday on Strictly following this series’ first elimination, which saw viewers bid farewell to Susannah Constantine and Anton du Beke.

This Saturday it’s Movie Week, featuring tunes from La La Land, Dirty Dancing and The Matrix. It’s a week that traditionally throws up surprises — remember Jay McGuiness’ game-changing performance to Misirlou/You Never Can Tell from Pulp Fiction back in 2015?

Below is the full list of dances and songs the celebs and professional dancers will be performing for week three of Strictly:

What are the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing week 3?

Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev–Salsa to (I’ve Had) Time Of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes

Will leaders of the pack Ashley and Pasha attempt that lift from the famous Dirty Dancing tune?

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton –American Smooth to Up Where We Belong by Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes

Could the couple be flying high come Saturday with the song made famous in An Officer and a Gentleman?

Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden – Paso Doble to Greatest Showman from The Greatest Showman soundtrack

After wowing the judges and coming fourth last week in the combined leaderboard, here’s hoping Danny channels his inner Hugh Jackman for this upbeat number.

Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Quickstep to You’re The One That I Want by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John

After a dreamy Viennese Waltz, Faye and Giovanni are shaking things up with a Grease-inspired Quickstep.

Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Charleston to Spiderman from (you guessed it) Spiderman

‘Can he swing from a thread?’

Only if the budget allows, Graeme.

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – American Smooth to Breaking Free from High School Musical soundtrack

After coming third in the leader board following two energy-packed performances, Joe and Dianne will be slowing things down this week — sorry Joe, looks like no leapfrogs this time.

Kate Silverton and Aljaž Škorjanec – Foxtrot to Why Don’t You Do Right from Who Framed Roger Rabbit

After coming a respectable eighth last week, Kate and Aljaz will be hoping to ‘hop’ up the leaderboard this Saturday.

Katie Piper and Gorka Marquez – Foxtrot to City of Stars by Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land

There won’t be a dry eye left in the audience after this La La Land tune — but after coming second-to-last in the first combined leaderboard, Katie and Gorka will be hoping to win over the judges, too.

Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard –Cha Cha Cha to Fame from Fame

For this 80s tune, maybe Bruno Tonioli could donate his costumes from his appearance in Elton John’s I’m Still Standing video…

Lee Ryan and Nadiya Bychkova – Cha Cha Cha to The Power of Love by Huey Lewis and the News

After facing the dance-off last week, Lee and Nadia will be hoping to fast-forward to week four with this Back to the Future dance.

Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara – Quickstep to Prince Ali from Aladdin

Radio Times’ Strictly columnist just squeaked the top five in the leaderboard. Could he quickstep his way into the top three this week?

Seann Walsh and Katya Jones –Paso Doble to Matrix Theme from The Matrix

If Neo can dodge bullets, Seann can definitely master the Paso Doble — although he may need to ditch the sunglasses.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Jive to Happy by Pharrell Williams

This jolly tune from Despicable Me 2 will hopefully help motivate Stacey and Kevin, who were left a bit glum after last week’s score of 20.

Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima – Salsa to Take A Chance On Me by ABBA

Vick and Graziano will be hoping that viewers will continue to take a chance on them after last week’s score of just 18.