“Oh, shut up!”: X Factor fans LOVED Louis Tomlinson calling out Simon Cowell

Although many have said Simon Cowell has mellowed over the years, there’s no doubt The X Factor head judge can occasionally drop some brutal criticisms during the competition’s live shows. And Louis Tomlinson is not here for it.

The One Direction singer and new member of the judging panel repeatedly called out Cowell during the first live show of the 2018 contest, particularly while defending singer Brendan Murray.

After Cowell criticised Murray’s cover of Ariana Grande’s Break Free for being “boring”, Tomlinson shouted out, “oh, shut up, Simon!”. And when Cowell tried to comment again later, he was promptly told to “pipe down” once more.

Viewers at home LOVED Tomlinson’s savage put downs…

"shut up"

"pipe down simon"

"obviously simon doesn't know what he's talking about" wHEN WE SAID WE WERE LOOKING FORWARD TO THE LIVE SHOWS BECAUSE LOUIS WOULD HAVE NO FILTER, THIS IS WHAT WE MEANT #xfactor — sandra ◟̽◞̽ 🎃 ᴸᵀ¹ ⁱˢ ᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ 😈🔥 (@larrycaring) October 20, 2018

“Oh shut up”

“Obviously I completely disagree”

“Can you pipe down for just a moment?”

“Simon doesn’t know at all what he’s talking about”

LOUIS IS DRAGGING HIM ON LIVE TELEVISION AND I AM LIVING FOR IT #XFactor — | Elena is getting sooner | 🐿 (@hes_lwt_larry_) October 20, 2018

simon: a- louis: SHUT UP, SHH, DON'T SPEAK ANYTHING, JUST STAY QUIET. YOU DIDN'T SEE? NOBODY WANT TO HEAR YOUR OPINION! i > really < love louis william tomlinson. #xfactor — may ◟̽◞̽ (@louisgalaxy) October 20, 2018

"OH SHUT UP"

"PARDON SIMON"

"SHUT UP SIMON"

LOUIS I LOVE YOU MORE THAN EVER

#xfactor — ᴰᵃᶰʸ🌈 (@wordsindisorder) October 20, 2018

Has Simon Cowell finally met his match? Will Tomlinson take charge of the panel? We don’t know, but we’re VERY excited about the drama ahead.