Where can I watch the Formula 1 2018 United States Grand Prix live on TV?

Lewis Hamilton has a 67 point advantage in the Formula 1 drivers’ standings as the F1 grid arrives in the US for the 18th race of the 2018 season.

This weekend both Sky1 and Channel 4 will have full live coverage of the race and qualifying.

The British driver could become just the third person to seal a fifth world title if Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel finishes lower than second and he comes out on top in Austin, Texas this weekend.

Find out how to follow all the action live on TV this weekend, with full Sky Sports and Channel 4 broadcast details.

Formula 1 2018 TV coverage guide: American Grand Prix

Live from the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas

Qualifying: Saturday 20th October

Qualifying will be live on Sky1 (from 9pm) and Channel 4 (from 8:30pm), with the qualifying start time set for 10pm.

Race Day: Sunday 21st October

The race is due to start at 7.10pm and is being broadcast live on Sky1 (from 5:30pm) and Channel 4 (from 6pm).

Channel 4 will also have highlights from 12.30pm.

Where else can I follow the American Grand Prix?

Radio coverage of the race is on Radio 5 Live with qualifying broadcast on Saturday 20th October (9:55pm-11:05pm) and the race itself on Sunday 21st October (7-9pm).