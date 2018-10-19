What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The talk show is on 10.35pm Fridays, BBC1

Who’s on the sofa this week?

The Hollywood heavyweights just keep on coming, as the always entertaining Sir Michael Caine and double Oscar-winner Sally Field drop in to promote their new books, alongside Chris Pine and Rami Malek, who’s playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

There’s also music from Christine and the Queens.

Who’s on the sofa next week?

There’ll be plenty of magical mischief tonight, as Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne appear on the sofa.

Joining them are Melissa McCarthy and Academy winner Emma Stone, while Rick Astley provides the music.