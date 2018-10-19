Keeping Faith viewers in disarray over shock series finale

The finale of Keeping Faith on BBC1 has left viewers reeling with its surprising twists and shock revelations.

People have a lot of questions after the last episode, and are already wondering where the confirmed second series could go next.

***Warning: this article contains spoilers for the last episode of Keeping Faith***

As if Faith Howells’ week couldn’t get any worse, the last episode saw her in despair when her young daughter Alys went missing.

The small-town lawyer, played by Eve Myles, refused to pay corrupt Swansea CID officers for her daughter’s return, and with the help of Arthur Davies eventually managed to turn the tables on them.

However things got a bit sticky when Faith called her colleague Cerys Jones asking her not to report the case – without knowing that Cerys had already done so seconds before.

And one final twist to send viewers into disarray was when Faith got back home to be confronted with her missing husband Evan, who simply walked out of the house with their children.

Given that Evan’s disappearance has been the mystery at the centre of the entire series, fans were gobsmacked by his shock return.

Whaaaattttt!!! Where'd he crop up from! Oh the 💩 he's ruddy caused! #keepingfaith — Holly Rusty McGregor (@hmrusty) August 30, 2018

What just happened. That’s just too much. Too many emotions right now. #KeepingFaith @TeamEveMyles — leah (@l0ulaa) August 30, 2018

OH MY GOD!!!! Was not expecting that!! #KeepingFaith — 💫Leanne💫 (@l_oc81) August 30, 2018

Star Eve Myles, as she has throughout the series, won praise for her performance in the final act.

‘They mean more to me than my entire life- It’s a thing called LOVE!’ @TeamEveMyles just an utterly astounding scene, so raw and so real and so wonderfully done. #mum #KeepingFaith — Eleanor Howell (@EllieHowellMeo) August 30, 2018

@TeamEveMyles I've lost count how many times I've cried, hugged my daughter tighter and wanted to jump in the TV and give Faith a hug! You've gotta win something for that babes! 📺🎬🏆 #keepingfaith — Amelia (@ameliasefton) August 30, 2018

There were some fans, however, who were left “totally confused” by the finale…

Anyone else still totally confused after watching the Keeping Faith finale?! 😳 — sophie ♡ (@SophieDavies_) August 30, 2018

Keeping faith. Someone explain please ?? Wtf at the end ? #KeepingFaith — Lizzie jack (@LizziejackLiz) August 30, 2018

I can't believe I've watched #KeepingFaith for the past 8 weeks and I still don't have a scooby what happened… — Keep Calm & Fanny On (@KeepCalmFannyOn) August 30, 2018

BBC1 has confirmed a second series of Keeping Faith, meaning answers could be forthcoming… but who knows how long the wait will be?

We’ll just have to keep the faith until then and, for now, we’ll leave the final word to Myles herself.

#keepingfaith Thankyou for bringing me back to what I cherish and love…Telling stories and making people feel part of something….I also now feel like I am part of something and I’m proud…. THAT IS RARE..Over and out…..🙌🙏🏻🙌 — Eve Myles (@TeamEveMyles) August 30, 2018

This article was originally published on 31 August 2018