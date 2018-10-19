Doctor Who’s John Barrowman to join Fireman Sam in feature film

Actor John Barrowman, best known as Captain Jack Harkness from Doctor Who and Torchwood, is set to team up with Fireman Sam in a new animated feature-length special, Fireman Sam: Set for Action

Well, we say team up, but looks like Barrowman’s character, the “charming but sneaky” actor Flex Dexter is will get Sam fired up when Hollywood comes to Pontypandy.

After a video of one of Sam’s daring rescues goes viral, a big shot director – the brilliantly-named Don Sledgehammer – recruits the firefighting star to be the lead of his next movie. However, co-star Dexter becomes jealous and more and more ‘accidents’ happen on set that threaten to extinguish Sam for good. No points for guessing who’s behind them.

Barrowman explains: “Dexter is a former Hollywood A-lister, who hasn’t had a hit in a long time and he’s been asked to be involved in Fireman Sam’s movie, but he doesn’t realise that he has been asked to be the co-star and not the star.

“So being very Hollywood, Flex Dexter decides to cause a bit of mayhem, make some things go wrong, and put people into a bit of danger because he’s not a very nice guy, although he has a really good smile!”

Barrowman isn’t the only Tardis alumnus to materialise in Pontypandy. Last year former Time Lord David Tennant starred as alien-hunting TV presenter Buck Douglas.

Fireman Sam: Set for Action airs exclusively on Cartoonito, Monday 22 October at 8.00am