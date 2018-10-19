Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Doctor Who’s John Barrowman to join Fireman Sam in feature film

Doctor Who’s John Barrowman to join Fireman Sam in feature film

The Torchwood actor will voice troublesome Hollywood actor Flex Dexter

TL

Actor John Barrowman, best known as Captain Jack Harkness from Doctor Who and Torchwood, is set to team up with Fireman Sam in a new animated feature-length special, Fireman Sam: Set for Action

Advertisement

Well, we say team up, but looks like Barrowman’s character, the “charming but sneaky” actor Flex Dexter is will get Sam fired up when Hollywood comes to Pontypandy.

After a video of one of Sam’s daring rescues goes viral, a big shot director – the brilliantly-named Don Sledgehammer – recruits the firefighting star to be the lead of his next movie. However, co-star Dexter becomes jealous and more and more ‘accidents’ happen on set that threaten to extinguish Sam for good. No points for guessing who’s behind them.

Barrowman explains: “Dexter is a former Hollywood A-lister, who hasn’t had a hit in a long time and he’s been asked to be involved in Fireman Sam’s movie, but he doesn’t realise that he has been asked to be the co-star and not the star.

“So being very Hollywood, Flex Dexter decides to cause a bit of mayhem, make some things go wrong, and put people into a bit of danger because he’s not a very nice guy, although he has a really good smile!”

Barrowman isn’t the only Tardis alumnus to materialise in Pontypandy. Last year former Time Lord David Tennant starred as alien-hunting TV presenter Buck Douglas.

Advertisement

Fireman Sam: Set for Action airs exclusively on Cartoonito, Monday 22 October at 8.00am

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Fireman Sam

TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Former Doctor Who stars and crew pay tribute to Jodie Whittaker’s first episode

Getty, TL

Harry Potter star Tom Felton makes a surprise appearance in John Barrowman’s latest selfie

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 19: John Barrowman speaks onstage at The Great Debate panel hosted by SYFY WIRE during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) TL

Is John Barrowman as Captain America the best Comic-Con entrance ever?

Screengrab, TL

When is Krypton released on TV in the UK? Who’s in the cast and what’s going to happen?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more