Maisie Williams reveals details of her final Game of Thrones scene

The Arya Stark actress may have thrown a spanner in the works for one popular fan theory

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, HBO, TL, Sky pics

For those fans theorising that Game of Thrones will end with the Stark children reunited and left standing together, Maisie Williams may have thrown a major spanner in the works.

Williams, who plays fan-favourite and grudge-bearer-extraordinaire Arya Stark in the HBO series, has revealed that she was completely alone for her “beautiful” final scene for Game of Thrones.

“I ended on the perfect scene,” she told The Guardian. “I was alone – shocker! Arya’s always bloody alone.”

“But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.”

Describing her own speech to mark the end of filming, Williams said: “It wasn’t something I planned, but in that moment I realised what the show meant to me.” She then “drank a lot of sake” in her trailer.

Arya and Sansa Stark (Game of Thrones)
Arya and Sansa Stark (Game of Thrones)

However, the actress — who was just 12 when she auditioned for the part — also said she was ready to let go of Arya.

“I got to the end and I didn’t want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do.

“Mainly because there’s just less characters now, so everyone’s got more to do.”

Game of Thrones is expected to air on HBO in 2019

