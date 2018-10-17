Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for week five
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones will be performing a Quickstep, while week 4 leaders Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton try their hands at Samba
Katie Piper became the third celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing in week four, but the show must go on – and now, the songs and dances that the remaining celebs will be tackling in week five have been revealed.
All eyes will likely once again be on Seann Walsh and Katya Jones, who were papped smooching earlier this month. They will be hoping that their Quickstep to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg can impress the judges this time around.
Elsewhere, week four leaderboard toppers Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will be performing a Samba to Tequila by David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra, and former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts and her partner Pasha Kovalev will take on a Rumba to Something About the Way You Look Tonight by Elton John.
Get a look at all of the songs and dances for week five below.
What are the songs and dances for Strictly Come Dancing Week Five?
Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev – Rumba to Something About the Way You Look Tonight by Elton John
Lauren Steadman and AJ Pritchard – Couples’ Choice Contemporary dance to Runnin’ (Lose It All) by Naughty Boy featuring Beyonce and Arrow Benjamin
Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton – Samba to Tequila by David Hirschfelder and The Bogo Pogo Orchestra
Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice – Foxtrot to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars
Kate Silverton and Aljaz Skorjanec – Viennese Waltz to Finally Mine by Juliet Roberts
Vick Hope and Graziano Di Prima – Cha Cha to More Than Friends by James Hype feat Kelli-Leigh
Danny John-Jules and Amy Dowden – Jive to Flip, Flop and Fly by Ellis Hall
Seann Walsh and Katya Jones – Quickstep to Lightning Bolt by Jake Bugg
Dr Ranj Singh and Janette Manrara – American Smooth to Wouldn’t it be Nice by The Beach Boys
Charles Venn and Karen Clifton – Street and Commercial Couples’ Choice routine to Get Up Off That Thing by James Brown
Graeme Swann and Oti Mabuse – Tango to Roxanne by The Police
Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell – Waltz to The Rainbow Connection by Sleeping At Last
Strictly continues this Saturday on BBC1